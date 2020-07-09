Ardys Eva Price, age 81, died peacefully at Ball Pavilion, on Tuesday, July 7, 2020, surrounded by her children and family. She was a 17-year resident of the Conrad House.
Ardys was born in Sardinia, New York, on May 14, 1939, the 11th of 20 children of the late Elmer DeGolier and Winona Witheral DeGolier.
She graduated from Forestville High School in 1957.
Ardys grew up on a farm in Brocton, New York, later staying with her brother's family in Forestville for a time. She learned to work in the fields, sew, cook and bake, talents that would serve her well later in life. She entered her Cherry pie in the contest at the Chautauqua Fair in New York in 1955, and finished fourth in the state. Because they were the largest family in the nation at the time, the Toy manufacturers of USA sponsored them for a trip to New York City in 1956.
Ardys worked as a waitress, cook and later as a private duty caregiver. She also sold clothing, cosmetics and kitchenware.
Mom was fond of providing food and desserts for construction or remodeling projects at Kingdom Halls of Jehovah's Witnesses, weddings, graduation parties, and many Brevillier Village events. Many also fondly remember the jams, jellies and canned goods she provided.
Ardys is survived by her children, Arnold (Hazel) Pierson of Erie, Doug (Cindy) Pierson of West Springfield, Jean (Scott) Chrzanowski of Rootstown, Ohio, Lynn Pierson of Toledo, Ohio, and Dan Ross of Erie; eight grandchildren; four great-grandchildren; and many cousins, nieces, nephews and friends.
She was preceded in death not only by her parents, but by four sisters; three brothers; two daughters, Georgeanne and Ernestina Price; three husbands, Stanley Pierson, Walter Ross, and George Price; and many close family members.
Friends are invited to view Ardys' Memorial Service virtually on Saturday at 11 a.m. conducted by Charles Rahal. To attend, please log on to www.dusckasfuneralhome.com
a half hour prior to the service and click the link that will be found in her obituary. Arrangements are being handled by the Dusckas Funeral Home, Inc., 2607 Buffalo Rd.
