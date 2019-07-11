Erie Times-News Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
John R. Orlando Funeral Home Inc.
2124 Raspberry Street
Erie, PA 16502
(814) 459-3144
Calling hours
Friday, Jul. 12, 2019
3:00 PM - 6:00 PM
John R. Orlando Funeral Home Inc.
2124 Raspberry Street
Erie, PA 16502
View Map
Service
Friday, Jul. 12, 2019
6:00 PM
John R. Orlando Funeral Home Inc.
2124 Raspberry Street
Erie, PA 16502
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Arlene DAmico
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Arlene A. Dole DAmico


1948 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Arlene A. Dole DAmico Obituary
Arlene A. Dole D'Amico, 70, of Erie, passed away on Monday, July 8, 2019, at Saint Vincent Hospital.

She was born on July 13, 1948, in North Collins, N.Y., a daughter of the late Harold and Anna Cocca Dole, and had lived in Erie most of her life.

She was a devoted wife, mother, and grandmother, who was happiest spending time with her family. She had worked at the Strong Vincent High School cafeteria for over 30 years.

Besides her parents, she was preceded in death by her sister, Barbara Knauff.

She is survived by her husband, David J. D'Amico, Sr., of Erie; four daughters, Michelle Tuten (Robert), Lori Rogers, and Andrea Henning (Adam), all of Erie, and Danielle Brown (Christopher), of Memphis, Tenn.; and one son, David A. D'Amico, of Erie.

Also surviving are seven grandchildren, Jessica, Lexi, Anna, Julia, Kendall, Hudson and A.J.

Friends may call at the John R. Orlando Funeral Home, Inc., 2122 Raspberry Street, on Friday from 3:00 p.m. until the time of the service at 6:00 p.m.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the National Multiple Sclerosis Society, 2115 West 8th Street, Erie, PA 16505.

To send condolences, visit www.orlandofuneralhome.com.

Sign the Guestbook at www.GoErie.com/obits.
Published in the Erie Times-News on July 11, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of John R. Orlando Funeral Home Inc.
Download Now