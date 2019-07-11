Arlene A. Dole D'Amico, 70, of Erie, passed away on Monday, July 8, 2019, at Saint Vincent Hospital.



She was born on July 13, 1948, in North Collins, N.Y., a daughter of the late Harold and Anna Cocca Dole, and had lived in Erie most of her life.



She was a devoted wife, mother, and grandmother, who was happiest spending time with her family. She had worked at the Strong Vincent High School cafeteria for over 30 years.



Besides her parents, she was preceded in death by her sister, Barbara Knauff.



She is survived by her husband, David J. D'Amico, Sr., of Erie; four daughters, Michelle Tuten (Robert), Lori Rogers, and Andrea Henning (Adam), all of Erie, and Danielle Brown (Christopher), of Memphis, Tenn.; and one son, David A. D'Amico, of Erie.



Also surviving are seven grandchildren, Jessica, Lexi, Anna, Julia, Kendall, Hudson and A.J.



Friends may call at the John R. Orlando Funeral Home, Inc., 2122 Raspberry Street, on Friday from 3:00 p.m. until the time of the service at 6:00 p.m.



In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the National Multiple Sclerosis Society, 2115 West 8th Street, Erie, PA 16505.



