July 29, 1939 – April 29, 2019
Arlene Kay MacMonagle passed away peacefully, in her Chicago home, on Monday, April 29, 2019; she was 79 years old. Arlene was born on July 29, 1939, to Kenneth and Margaret (Dieterle) Peterson in Everett, Wash.
Arlene married Lorne MacMonagle in Everett, Wash. in 1958.
Her spirit will continue through their sons and daughters, Brad MacMonagle (Julia), Kate MacMonagle, Jim MacMonagle (Karen), Alison Chronis (Anthony), Karen Mankin (Donald); 11 grandchildren, Nichole, Joshua, Danielle, Christopher, George, Kassandra, Dalton, Riley, Hayden, Eva and Michael; and four great-grandchildren, Finnegan, Atticus, Augustus and Lucien. Arlene is also survived by two sisters, Nancy and Cheryl; and her stepfather, Ralph.
Arlene was the widow of Walter Schroth, her second husband whom she married in 1982 in Erie, Pa. Arlene was a loving stepmother to Walter's three children and six grandchildren.
Inherently creative, Arlene's love for art was constantly evolving. She practiced many disciplines, including drawing, painting, watercolors, and sculpting. An avid supporter of the arts, she played a large role in the Erie Arts Festival, serving as a volunteer for many years. Arlene was passionate about nature, and spent decades cultivating a Bonsai collection. She also had a deep love for animals.
Even through adversity, Arlene persisted in carrying on. Her sweet yet fiery personality, wit, and charm will be dearly missed. Arlene's strength and determination will remain an inspiration to her loved ones. While she has departed her home on this earth, her memory is eternal.
Visitation is scheduled for Sunday, May 5th from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. at Smith-Corcoran Funeral Home, 6150 N. Cicero Ave., in Chicago. A memorial service will begin at 1 p.m.
Memorial contributions in Arlene's name may be sent to PAWS Chicago, 1997 N. Clybourn Ave., Chicago, IL 60614.
Published in the Erie Times-News on May 2, 2019