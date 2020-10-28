Arlene N. Potts, age 91, of Erie, passed away on Tuesday, October 27, 2020, at her residence.
She was born in Valier, Pa., on March 29, 1929, a daughter of the late Otto and Margaret Croasmun Neal.
Arlene had a long and successful career at Autoclave that began in 1966. She started as a secretary and moved her way up to management where she worked in production control. She was very proud of her work accomplishments and was very respected by her fellow employees. She gained many friends and associates from her time at Autoclave.
She was a dedicated member of Christ United Methodist Church and served as Treasurer for 15 years.
Arlene loved spending time with her family and especially her grandchildren. She was a member of a card club that met every month for many years.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by a sister, Nancy Meanor.
She is survived by her two sons, Michael Potts and his wife Vicki and Jeffrey Potts and his wife Julie; seven grandchildren, Heather Havern and her husband Jerry, Holly Klemm and her husband Kevin, Karin Sirianni and her husband Chris, Brian Potts, Matthew Potts and his wife Courtney and Daniel Potts and his wife Paulina; 12 great-grandchildren, Abbigail, Myla, Mallory, Olivia, Grace, Anthony, Caroline, Joseph, Griffin, Weston, Grayson and Logan; and two sisters, Bonnie Stuchell and Susan Gould. She is further survived by many nieces and nephews.
Friends may call at the Burton Quinn Scott Cremation and Funeral Services, West Ridge, 3801 W. 26th Street (at Powell Avenue), on Thursday from 5 p.m. to 8 p.m. and are invited to attend a service there on Friday at 10 a.m. Burial will follow in Laurel Hill Cemetery.
