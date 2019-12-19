Home

Services
Dusckas-Martin Funeral Home
4216 Sterrettania Road
Erie, PA 16506
(814) 838-7656
Calling hours
Thursday, Dec. 19, 2019
3:00 PM - 4:00 PM
Dusckas-Martin Funeral Home
4216 Sterrettania Road
Erie, PA 16506

Funeral service
Thursday, Dec. 19, 2019
4:00 PM
Dusckas-Martin Funeral Home
4216 Sterrettania Road
Erie, PA 16506

Armand A. Crolli Obituary
Armand A. Crolli, age 89, of Erie, passed away Wednesday, December 18, 2019. He was born in Erie, the son of the late Pasquale and Madeline Vaccarello Crolli.

He is survived by his wife of 71 years, Melda Totleben Crolli, two sons, Gary Crolli (Kathleen), Armand Crolli, one sister, Katherine Crolli and several nieces and nephews.

Friends may call at the Dusckas-Martin Funeral Home and Crematory, Inc., 4216 Sterrettania Rd., today, December 19, 2019, from 3:00 p.m. until the time of a Funeral Service there at 4:00 p.m. Private interment will be at Gate of Heaven.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the Erie City Mission, P.O. Box 407, Erie, PA 16512.

Sign the Guestbook at www.GoErie.com/obits.
Published in the Erie Times-News on Dec. 19, 2019
