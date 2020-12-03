1/1
Armand J. Alo
1926 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Armand's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Armand J. Alo, age 94, of Erie, passed away Sunday November 29, 2020 at the PA Soldiers' and Sailors' Home. He was born in Erie, February 1, 1926 a son of the late Caesare and Lena (Amendola) Alo.

He was a graduate of East High School. Armand served his country honorably with the U.S. Army during WWII attaining the rank of corporal in the military police. He retired from Gannon University as their Maintenance Coordinator. Armand was a member of St. George Church. He enjoyed sports and played softball in his youth. He had a passion for gardening and was a former bartender at the La Nuova Aurora Club, and managed The Ceasar Batiste Club. He most especially enjoyed spending time with family and friends.

Besides his parents, he was preceded in death by his three brothers, Anthony Alo, Rudolph Alo and Egilio Alo, his brother-in-law Thomas Paterniti and sister-in-laws, Ellen Bertone, Marilyn Alo, and son-in-law Anthony Santamouro.

Survivors include his loving wife Clementine A. (Bertone) Alo, a daughter, Michele A. Santamouro of Corona, Calif., two sons, John M. Alo of Erie and Anthony J. Alo and his partner Christine Gustafson both of Temecula, Calif., two sisters; Vilma Paterniti of Erie and Dolores Fresch and her husband Walter of Phoenixville, Pa., his sister-in-law Rose Alo of Erie and his brother-in-law Raymond Bertone of Erie. Several nieces and nephews also survive.

The Alo family would like to thank the staff, nurses and aides of the Erie VA Medical Center and the Pennsylvania Soldiers' and Sailors' Home for all there loving care and support.

Because of the Covid-19 pandemic no calling hours will be observed. Private services will be held for the family and will be live streamed on Thursday, December 3, 2020 at 11:00 a.m. at www.bruggerfuneralhomes.com. Once on the website click on Armand's obituary page then on his tribute wall page to view the service. Burial will be in Calvary Cemetery. A public memorial mass will be announced at a later date. Brugger Funeral Homes & Crematory, 1595 West 38th St., at Greengarden Blvd., are handling arrangements.

Memorials may be made to American Parkinson Disease Association (APDA), P.O. Box 97216, Washington, DC 20090-7216, or www.apdaparknson.org. Condolences may be sent at www.bruggerfuneralhomes.com.

Sign the Guestbook at www.GoErie.com/obits.




To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Erie Times-News on Dec. 3, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Brugger Funeral Homes & Crematory
1595 West 38TH St.
Erie, PA 16508
814-864-4864
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Brugger Funeral Homes & Crematory

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved