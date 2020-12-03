Armand J. Alo, age 94, of Erie, passed away Sunday November 29, 2020 at the PA Soldiers' and Sailors' Home. He was born in Erie, February 1, 1926 a son of the late Caesare and Lena (Amendola) Alo.
He was a graduate of East High School. Armand served his country honorably with the U.S. Army during WWII attaining the rank of corporal in the military police. He retired from Gannon University as their Maintenance Coordinator. Armand was a member of St. George Church. He enjoyed sports and played softball in his youth. He had a passion for gardening and was a former bartender at the La Nuova Aurora Club, and managed The Ceasar Batiste Club. He most especially enjoyed spending time with family and friends.
Besides his parents, he was preceded in death by his three brothers, Anthony Alo, Rudolph Alo and Egilio Alo, his brother-in-law Thomas Paterniti and sister-in-laws, Ellen Bertone, Marilyn Alo, and son-in-law Anthony Santamouro.
Survivors include his loving wife Clementine A. (Bertone) Alo, a daughter, Michele A. Santamouro of Corona, Calif., two sons, John M. Alo of Erie and Anthony J. Alo and his partner Christine Gustafson both of Temecula, Calif., two sisters; Vilma Paterniti of Erie and Dolores Fresch and her husband Walter of Phoenixville, Pa., his sister-in-law Rose Alo of Erie and his brother-in-law Raymond Bertone of Erie. Several nieces and nephews also survive.
The Alo family would like to thank the staff, nurses and aides of the Erie VA Medical Center and the Pennsylvania Soldiers' and Sailors' Home for all there loving care and support.
Because of the Covid-19 pandemic no calling hours will be observed. Private services will be held for the family and will be live streamed on Thursday, December 3, 2020 at 11:00 a.m. at www.bruggerfuneralhomes.com
. Once on the website click on Armand's obituary page then on his tribute wall page to view the service. Burial will be in Calvary Cemetery. A public memorial mass will be announced at a later date. Brugger Funeral Homes & Crematory, 1595 West 38th St., at Greengarden Blvd., are handling arrangements.
Memorials may be made to American Parkinson Disease Association (APDA), P.O. Box 97216, Washington, DC 20090-7216, or www.apdaparknson.org
