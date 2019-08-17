|
Arthur C. Johnson, Jr., 79, of Edinboro, died on Monday, August 12, 2019, at UPMC Hamot, as a result of an auto accident. He was born on September 20, 1939, in Erie, son of the late Arthur C. and Dorothy Jensen Johnson.
A 1957 graduate of Strong Vincent High School, Erie, he served in the U.S. Army for six years. Mr. Johnson earned a degree in Education from Gannon University and had also attended Thiel College, Greenville, Pa. and Towson University, Towson, Md., where he studied education administration. He taught elementary school in the Anne Arundel County Public School system in Maryland for 15 years, and moved back to his hometown in Pennsylvania, where he worked in administration at several private state run institutions. He also was a substitute teacher for the Fairview, Girard, and Northwestern School Districts before retiring. Mr. Johnson was an avid sports fan, especially for baseball, and during his time in the service, enjoyed pitching for various teams in the U.S. Army Baseball League. He supported many Erie sports teams and enjoyed watching golf and tennis. He was a longtime member of Luther Memorial Church in Erie. He was a member of the Danish Brotherhood and the Sommerlyst Club, and loved cats—especially Cozy and Smokey.
He was preceded in death by his parents.
Survivors include his wife of 54 years, Judith Ann Dengel Johnson; two sons, Arthur C. Johnson III, with whom he resided, and Stephen Johnson of Hagerstown, Md.; a sister, Barbara A. Hickey of Harborcreek; a grandson, Joshua Johnson of Gloucester, Va.; two nieces, Michele Vahey and husband Patrick and Christine Hickey, all of Harborcreek; a grandnephew, Patrick Vahey, Jr. of Harborcreek; and a dear friend, Luanne "Sweet Lu" Martino of Harborcreek.
Friends may call at the Scott Funeral Home, 2104 Myrtle Street, on Sunday from 1 p.m. until the time of the funeral service there at 3 p.m. The Rev. Richard A. Moyer will officiate. Military honors will be conducted by the Erie Crawford County Burial Detail. Private burial will be at Erie Cemetery. Memorials may be made to DaVita Dialysis Center, 2042 Edinboro Road, Erie, PA 16509.
Published in the Erie Times-News on Aug. 17, 2019