|
|
Arthur E. Banko, age 84, of Erie, passed away Thursday, May 9, 2019 following an extended illness. He was born in Erie on May 17, 1934, the son of the late George and Anna (Cinzke) Banko.
He attended Strong Vincent High School, lettering in three sports. After high school, he proudly served his country in the US Army as a skilled mechanic. Upon returning to Erie after his service to our country, he worked for Erie Mantle & Tile Co. as a "Master Tile Setter" for many years. He then went on to open his own business, an Exxon Service Station on West 26th Street, where he gave excellent service to all his customers for over 20 years, always giving them a laugh by sharing his special wit. Before officially retiring, he continued part-time work doing what he loved, fixing things. If Art couldn't fix it, "It's junk".
Art was a car enthusiast. As a Ford Man, he owned over 30 Fords including several Thunderbirds. His pride and joy was his '57 T-bird. In his spare time, he enjoyed woodworking, making special gifts for his loved ones. He loved playing cards and games with his family. Art will always be remembered for his keen sense of humor, charismatic personality and storytelling.
In addition to his parents, Art was proceeded in death by his son, Arthur Patrick Banko; his siblings, Elizabeth Leone, George, Olga and Edward Banko; his sister-in-law, Judith Barnett and his loyal companions Major and Duster.
Art is survived by his loving wife Kathleen "Bunny" (Kopec) Banko; and brother-in-law John Barnett. He is also survived by his nephews Vincent and Scott Leone, Matthew Barnett and Tom and George Kopec, and his "favorite" nieces Debbie Snyder, Shirley Sadler, Teresa Wilczynski, Ann Marie Madden, Cathy Rasmussen, Lorrie Benacci and Martha Stanek, as well as several great-nieces and nephews, all of whom loved and adored their Uncle Art. He is also survived by his lifelong friend, Beverly Towne and P.I.T.A, Michael Cratty.
Friends are invited to call at Brugger Funeral Homes & Crematory, 1595 West 38th Street at Greengarden Blvd., on Monday from 2 to 5 and 7 to 9 p.m. A prayer service will be held there on Tuesday at 12:30 p.m. followed by a funeral mass at Sacred Heart Church at 1 p.m. Burial will follow in Calvary Cemetery with full military honors. Condolences to www.bruggerfuneralhomes.com.
Sign the Guestbook at www.GoErie.com/obits.
Published in the Erie Times-News on May 12, 2019