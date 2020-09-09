1/1
Arthur Lee Conner
1940 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Arthur's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Arthur Lee Conner, age 79, passed away at his residence, on Tuesday, September 1, 2020. Arthur was born on November 18, 1940, in Clarksdale, Mississippi, to the late Jim and Ada (Seption) Conner.

He was self-employed and a jack of all trades. Arthur was a people person and he loved putting a smile on people's faces. He loved to cook for his family and friends and was always feeding others. Arthur played many instruments, including the guitar, saxophone and harmonica. Most of all, Arthur loved spending time with his grandchildren.

In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his sons, Arthur Conner Jr. and Arthur Davis Jr.; a granddaughter, Dinaszah Green; brothers, LuJene Conner, Jim Conner Jr., Earl Conner, Jed Evans Andrews, and Homa D. Conner; and a sister, Frankie B. Brown.

Arthur Lee was baptized in Jesus name and received the Holy Ghost at the Apostolic Church of Jesus Christ where Bishop Asa Jones Sr is the pastor. He remained a dedicated member there until his death.

His survivors include his loving wife, Emma; daughters, Carla (Anthony) Laster, Tina Jones, Chris Conner, Dianese (Lawrence) Conner, Tanya Conner, Stacey Conner, all of Erie, Pa., and Lucille Glover; sons, Calvin Earl Martin, of Chicago, Ill. and John Conner; a brother, John Conner, of Chicago, Ill.; four sisters, Ada Dekrai, of St. Louis, Mo., Ida Mae Cook, of Nashville, Tenn., Emma Lee Carter, of Erie, Walesa Conner, of Mississippi, and LuNell Clark, of Clarksville, Tenn.; many grandchildren; and several nieces and nephews.

Friends may call on Saturday from 11 a.m. until the time of service at 1 p.m., with Elder Anthony Laster, Sr. officiating, at Burton Quinn Scott Crematory & Funeral Services, 602 West 10th Street. A service will be live-streamed for public viewing at www.facebook.com/BurtonFuneralHomesandCrematory, Inc. Due to COVID-19 restrictions, all CDC guidelines will be observed, including face masks, social distancing and capacity limits.

Memorials may be made to family in care of Burton Quinn Scott Cremation & Funeral Services Inc., 602 W. 10th Street, Erie, PA 16502.

Sign the Guestbook at www.GoErie.com/obits.




To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Erie Times-News on Sep. 9, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
SEP
12
Calling hours
11:00 - 01:00 PM
Burton Funeral Homes and Crematory
Send Flowers
SEP
12
Service
01:00 PM
Burton Funeral Homes and Crematory
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Burton Funeral Homes and Crematory
602 West 10th Street
Erie, PA 16502
(814) 454-4551
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Burton Funeral Homes and Crematory Downtown Erie

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved