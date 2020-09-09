Arthur Lee Conner, age 79, passed away at his residence, on Tuesday, September 1, 2020. Arthur was born on November 18, 1940, in Clarksdale, Mississippi, to the late Jim and Ada (Seption) Conner.
He was self-employed and a jack of all trades. Arthur was a people person and he loved putting a smile on people's faces. He loved to cook for his family and friends and was always feeding others. Arthur played many instruments, including the guitar, saxophone and harmonica. Most of all, Arthur loved spending time with his grandchildren.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his sons, Arthur Conner Jr. and Arthur Davis Jr.; a granddaughter, Dinaszah Green; brothers, LuJene Conner, Jim Conner Jr., Earl Conner, Jed Evans Andrews, and Homa D. Conner; and a sister, Frankie B. Brown.
Arthur Lee was baptized in Jesus name and received the Holy Ghost at the Apostolic Church of Jesus Christ where Bishop Asa Jones Sr is the pastor. He remained a dedicated member there until his death.
His survivors include his loving wife, Emma; daughters, Carla (Anthony) Laster, Tina Jones, Chris Conner, Dianese (Lawrence) Conner, Tanya Conner, Stacey Conner, all of Erie, Pa., and Lucille Glover; sons, Calvin Earl Martin, of Chicago, Ill. and John Conner; a brother, John Conner, of Chicago, Ill.; four sisters, Ada Dekrai, of St. Louis, Mo., Ida Mae Cook, of Nashville, Tenn., Emma Lee Carter, of Erie, Walesa Conner, of Mississippi, and LuNell Clark, of Clarksville, Tenn.; many grandchildren; and several nieces and nephews.
Friends may call on Saturday from 11 a.m. until the time of service at 1 p.m., with Elder Anthony Laster, Sr. officiating, at Burton Quinn Scott Crematory & Funeral Services, 602 West 10th Street. A service will be live-streamed for public viewing at www.facebook.com/BurtonFuneralHomesandCrematory
, Inc. Due to COVID-19 restrictions, all CDC guidelines will be observed, including face masks, social distancing and capacity limits.
Memorials may be made to family in care of Burton Quinn Scott Cremation & Funeral Services Inc., 602 W. 10th Street, Erie, PA 16502.
Sign the Guestbook at www.GoErie.com/obits
.