Arthur Lee Ward, "Buster," age 70, of Erie, passed away on Friday, October 16, 2020, at LECOM Presque Isle Nursing & Rehabilitation. He was born in Erie, on August 12, 1950, to the late Rev. Samuel and Ruby Mae (Craig) Ward.
Buster was a barber and a minister.
In addition to his parents, Buster was preceded in death by two brothers, Ezekiel and Ernest Ward.
Buster is survived by four brothers, Ronald Ward, Rev. Timothy Ward, Samuel Ward, Jr., and Minister Craig Ward, all of Erie, and four sisters, Jacqueline Jordan, Rev. Linda Reed, Margaret McLeod, all of Erie, and Evangelist Martha Woodard of Virginia, many nieces and nephews, and his wife, Debra (Noble) Ward.
Following all Covid-19 guidelines, family and friends are invited to attend a viewing on Monday, October 26, 2020 at the Wintergreen Gorge Cemetery Chapel, 2601 Norcross Road, Erie, from 10:00 a.m. until the time of the service at 11:00 a.m. with Rev. Timothy Ward officiating. Family and friends may also attend the service virtually via Facebook Live at https://www.facebook.com/Edward-J-Garr-Funeral-Home-Inc-100130284712299
. Burial will immediately follow
Arrangements are entrusted to Edward J. Garr Funeral Home, 459 E. 12th St., Erie, PA 16503. Condolences may be sent to the family at www.garrdavisfuneralhome.com
