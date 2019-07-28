Home

POWERED BY

Services
Dusckas-Martin Funeral Home
4216 Sterrettania Road
Erie, PA 16506
(814) 838-7656
Memorial service
Monday, Aug. 5, 2019
6:00 PM
Edinboro United Methodist Church
113 High Street
Edinboro, PA
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Arthur Winschel
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Arthur Leonard Winschel


1943 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Arthur Leonard Winschel Obituary
Arthur Leonard Winschel, age 76, of Erie, and a former resident of Pleasant Ridge Manor, passed away on Saturday, June 29, 2019. He was born on January 23, 1943 in Erie, the son of the late Leonard and Gladys Owens Winschel.

He was a 1960 graduate of General McLane High School and was employed at the US Postal Service as a mail carrier and postal inspector and then was an independent insurance salesman and financial advisor. He was a member of the Edinboro United Methodist Church and was an avid golfer, and a Cleveland Indians and Browns fan.

Besides his parents, he was preceded in death by one sister Peggy Winschel Coyne and two brothers; Ronald and Robert Winschel.

He is survived by one son Ron Winschel of McKean, one grandson Craig Winschel (Ali) of Edinboro and two great-grandchildren; McKenzie and Dakota Winschel.

Friends are invited to a Memorial Service at the Edinboro United Methodist Church, 113 High Street, Edinboro, PA 16412 on Monday, August 5, 2019 at 6:00 p.m. Private interment at Erie Cemetery. Arrangements were handled by the Dusckas-Martin Funeral Home and Crematory, Inc., 4216 Sterrettania Rd. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the : Greater PA Chapter-Erie, 1600 Peninsula Dr., Suite 15, Erie, PA 16505.

Sign the Guestbook at www.GoErie.com/obits.
Published in the Erie Times-News on July 28, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Arthur's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now