Arthur Leonard Winschel, age 76, of Erie, and a former resident of Pleasant Ridge Manor, passed away on Saturday, June 29, 2019. He was born on January 23, 1943 in Erie, the son of the late Leonard and Gladys Owens Winschel.
He was a 1960 graduate of General McLane High School and was employed at the US Postal Service as a mail carrier and postal inspector and then was an independent insurance salesman and financial advisor. He was a member of the Edinboro United Methodist Church and was an avid golfer, and a Cleveland Indians and Browns fan.
Besides his parents, he was preceded in death by one sister Peggy Winschel Coyne and two brothers; Ronald and Robert Winschel.
He is survived by one son Ron Winschel of McKean, one grandson Craig Winschel (Ali) of Edinboro and two great-grandchildren; McKenzie and Dakota Winschel.
Friends are invited to a Memorial Service at the Edinboro United Methodist Church, 113 High Street, Edinboro, PA 16412 on Monday, August 5, 2019 at 6:00 p.m. Private interment at Erie Cemetery. Arrangements were handled by the Dusckas-Martin Funeral Home and Crematory, Inc., 4216 Sterrettania Rd. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the : Greater PA Chapter-Erie, 1600 Peninsula Dr., Suite 15, Erie, PA 16505.
Published in the Erie Times-News on July 28, 2019