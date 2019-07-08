|
Arthur O. "Art" Chauncey, 60, of Lake City, died unexpectedly on Thursday, July 4, 2019 at UPMC Hamot.He was born in Erie, December 14, 1958, a son of the late Richard C. and Martha I. (Steen) Chauncey.
Art graduated from East High School in 1976. Following high school, he graduated from Penn State Behrend with an Associate Degree in Business. He had worked at Kaiser Aluminum in Erie, owned and operated the Cellular One store in Girard and the Home Tavern in Springfield Twp. He was well-known in the Erie area as an excellent salesman and had been an honored employee at Erie Beer Company for many years, retiring in 2018.
He was a member of the Tyrian-Commonwealth Lodge #362 F AM and belonged to numerous VFW, American Legion and Social organizations throughout the area. Art was a Lifetime NRA member and truly loved hunting and fishing, making many trips to the Carter Hill area of Corry.
He will be greatly missed by his family, which include his son, Isaac R. Chauncey (Katrina); two sisters, Sheila East (Dick), Tara Hartman (Tim); a brother, Richard C. Chauncey (Joyce); two grandchildren, Slade W. and Samarah Q. Chauncey; Art's best friend, Andrea L. Simcheck and several nieces and nephews
There will be no calling hours or services observed.In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the Art Chauncey Memorial Fund, C/O Edder Funeral Home Inc., 309 Main St. East, Girard, PA 16417. Funeral arrangements are under the direction of Edder Funeral Home Inc., Girard. To send condolences visit edderfuuneralhome.com.
Published in the Erie Times-News on July 8, 2019