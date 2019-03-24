|
Arthur "T-Bone" Carr, age 64 of Arizona, passed away Wednesday, March 13, 2019 at his residence.
He was born in Erie, Pa., a son of the late Oscar Carr, Sr. and Mary Unions Carr.
Arthur graduated from East High School in the class of 1973, and proudly served in the U.S. Army.
He loved working with people and would always do whatever he was able to do without wanting anything in return. He always wanted to make sure that everyone else was okay. He loved fishing and would often find any excuse to sit down on the water with his pole. He enjoyed spending time with his family. He didn't have friends because once you spent time with him, you were his family.
Arthur was a life member of the House of Prayer Missionary Baptist Church, and volunteered for Meals on Wheels.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by four brothers: Willie Carr, Eddie Carr, Donald Ginnery and Richard Lockett; and four sisters: Johnnie Mae Bryant, Barbara J. Grayson, Georgia Corder and Diane McQueen.
Survivors include his children: Stefan Carr, Tiahana Martinez, Sharonda Carr, and Alyesha Carr; ten grandchildren; one great-grandchild; brothers: Oscar Carr, Jr., J.C. Corder, James Phillips and Andre Carr; sisters: Hattie Mae Johnson, Evelyn Carr and Marlynn Coles; and he will be greatly missed by his stepmother Ruby Carr and Anna M. Jay who he also called mom, and many nieces, nephews and cousins.
Friends may call at the House of Prayer Missionary Baptist Church, 155 East 21st Street, Erie, on Tuesday, March 26, 2019 from 10 a.m. until the time of service at 12 Noon with Reverend Michael Coles officiating.Burial in Lakeside Cemetery.
Memorials may be made to Meals on Wheels, 4408 Peach St #102, Erie, PA 16509. Arrangements entrusted to Burton Funeral Home and Crematory, Inc., 602 West 10th Street. Send condolences at www.Burtonfuneralhome.com.
Published in the Erie Times-News on Mar. 24, 2019