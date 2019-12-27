|
Mrs. Arvilla Nao Hines, age 62, of Erie, passed away on Sunday, December 22, 2019, at Roswell Cancer Center, in Buffalo, N.Y.
She is survived by her husband, Robert L. Hines of Erie.
Born on November 20, 1957, in Erie, she was the daughter of Mary Alice Henderson and the late Lee Isaac "Rudy" Henderson.
Mrs. Hines was a graduate of Academy High School and worked as a nurse's aide in home health care. She was also an ordained minister serving at Mt. Pleasant Baptist Church, as well as officiating many weddings. In her free time she enjoyed many hobbies including painting, drawing, poetry, baking cakes, and the New England Patriots. She also enjoyed the outdoors, photography and the holidays, especially Christmas. Most of all, she loved her grandchildren.
In addition to her father, Mrs. Hines was preceded in death by her siblings, Howard Henderson, Pearl Hill, Mary Alice and Mary Ellen, Delvon Henderson, and William Henderson.
In addition to her husband and mother, Mrs. Hines is survived by her children, Shaylin Henderson and wife Monica of Phoenix, Ariz., Mary Henderson and Husband Darryl Young of Erie, Natavia Vactor of Erie, and Byron Vactor, Jr. of Erie; stepchildren, Kizzy Hines, Shaherha Hines and Michael Birchfield; 22 grandchildren; and her siblings, John Henderson and wife Darlean, Lee Henderson, Alice Faye Crockett, James Henderson and wife Lula, Dennis Henderson and wife Jackie, Janice Trotter, Jeffrey Graham, Brenda Johnson, Deboralene Henderson, and Virgie Gore.
Friends will be received on Saturday, December 28, 2019 from 10 a.m. - 12 noon at the Burton Wintergreen Funeral Home, 2532 Norcross Rd., Erie, PA 16510, where services will be held at 12 noon. Rev. Aubrey Favors and Rev. Duane Hunter are officiating. The interment will follow at Erie County Memorial Gardens. Condolences may be shared by going to www.Burtonfuneralhome.com.
