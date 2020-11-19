On Thursday, November 12, 2020, Ashley Ann Markley went home to Jesus.
Ashley was born on December 3, 1986 to William and Kimberly (Christy) Markley in Erie, Pa. She lived in Erie, Pa., Wilmington and Charlotte, N.C.
Ashley tried on several different career hats, she was a Corrections Officer, a Police Officer, and a TSS for disabled children before she discovered her true passion when she landed her dream job as a mom.
People were drawn to Ashley's kind soul and child-like spirit. She loved children and was always the "go-to" to help others with their kids. She was the coolest mom in the neighborhood; an entertainer to all, and even more so on Halloween. She could be shocking and endearing at the same time.
She was as beautiful on the inside as she was on the outside. She was friendly to everyone and always willing to help. She would give her last dollar to help someone in need, even if it meant she had to go without. Ashley always saw the good in every person she met. She made the people around her around her feel warm, welcome, and safe. It was impossible not to love Ashley.
Ashley will be remembered for the twinkle in her eye, her mischievous grin, and her contagious laugh. She was a very talented artist, she had a black belt in karate, and she could rap all of Tupac's "California Love" without missing a beat. She was a force of nature. She was a fighter, she was tough. Ashley smiled through many adversities and had the courage to take on many hard life experiences that would easily have crumpled others much sooner. Ashley loved and trusted in the Lord.
Ashley is now watching over the loves of her life, her son Jaden (13), daughter Harper (7), and Hector Feliciano. She also leaves behind her mother, Kimberly, her brother Justin Sands, her sister Christy Plummer, her brother-in-law Matthew, Nieces Ava, Francesca, Caroline and Georgia, her grandmother Mary (Kerns) Christy, many aunts, uncles, cousins, beloved friends that she considered her family; Theresa Gathers, Tom Villano, Carrie Van Brunt, Jimmy and Patty Luciano, her cousin Charlie Honan, and her watchful protector, Kiki, the chocolate lab that never left her side in her final days.
Ashley was preceded in death by her dear father, William Markley and her grandfather, John "Jack" Christy.
Ashley wishes to spend eternity among the seas, so her ashes will be spread in Wilmington, N.C., where she lived her happiest years.
She will forever be missed by many. Rest in peace, our sweet girl, only God is in control now.
If you wish to contribute, 529 College Fund Accounts have been established for Harper and Jaden. Please visit www.ugift529.com
enter Ugift code: 79G-G1D for Jaden Reider and enter Ugift code: V79-85G for Harper Feliciano.
