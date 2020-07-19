Ashley Elizabeth Csuhta, 39, of Erie, passed away on July 15, 2020. She was born in Erie on March 23, 1981, a daughter of Paul John Dangelo Jr. and Kathy Anne McConnell.
She attended Our Lady of Peace grade school, Villa Maria Academy, and then graduated from Edinboro University in 2003 with a degree in social work. She went on to work at the Erie County Office of Children and Youth for 16 years where she helped to protect the children of Erie county and supervise the foster care intake unit. Ashley passed away at Cleveland Clinic after a prolonged battle with breast cancer. While she "lost the battle" she surely won the war. Despite her diagnosis, she continued to be a hard worker, loving wife, and wonderful mother. She continued to live her life despite her diagnosis. She fought harder and longer than we could have ever asked her to. While we are all distraught by her passing, we take comfort knowing that she is at peace.
She is preceded in death by her younger brother Justin Dangelo, father-in-law, Frank Csuhta, paternal grandparents, Paul Sr. and Cecilia (Bradley) Dangelo, maternal grandfather Charles McConnell, and paternal aunt Patricia Seybert.
Ashley is survived by her loving husband Frank (Buddy), four beautiful children; Alexis, Emma, Ava and Mason, her parents Paul John and Kathy, both of Erie, her sister Heather Barnard (and husband Andy) of Erie, and brother Travis Dangelo (and wife Taha) of Huntington, W. Va. She is further survived by her mother-in-law Kathy (deceased husband Frank), sister-in-law Becky (husband Joe), brother-in-law Kevin (wife Heather), brother-in-law Brandon (wife Paige), and maternal grandmother, Margaret McConnell of Warren. Numerous aunts, uncles, cousins and friends also survive her.
Friends are invited to call at Our Lady of Peace Church, 2401 West 38th St., on Tuesday, July 21, 2020 from 1:00 p.m. until time of the funeral Mass at 2:30 p.m. Please observe COVID restrictions by wearing a mask and social distancing. Interment will follow in Gate of Heaven Cemetery.
In lieu of flowers, Ashley would hope that you will do an unexpected and unsolicited act of kindness in the form of a memorial in her name to Linked by Pink, P.O. Box 8177, Erie, PA 16505 or Our Lady of Peace Church. Brugger Funeral Homes & Crematory, 1595 West 38th St. at Greengarden Blvd. are handling arrangements.
