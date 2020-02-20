|
|
Ashley Jean Gilbert, 36, of Girard, passed away peacefully, on Tuesday, February 18, 2020, at her home, surrounded by her family.
She was born on September 21, 1983, in Erie, a daughter of Gerald and Nora (Mosinski) Gilbert, of Girard.
Ashley graduated from Girard High School, and following high school she graduated from Great Lakes Institute, as a Medical Assistant. She then worked as a cook at the Fairview Legion, the VFW Albion, and at the Mound Grove Golf Course in Wattsburg until her recent diagnosis.
She loved to spoil her nieces and nephews and acted as a surrogate mom to all of them. She also adored her four dogs, Abbey, Mara, Azelea, and Scout. Ashley was recently baptized by a dear friend, which was of huge importance to her.
Ashley is survived by her parents, Gerald and Nora; her sisters, Heather R. Gilbert of Girard, Tina M. Arvin of Lake City, and Jenelle I. Gilbert (Robert Smith Jr.) of Albion; her brothers, Jason B. Gilbert (Kim) of Millcreek and Jarett J. Gilbert of Girard; also by her five nieces, Kaela Milk, Jagger Sutton, Alexis Carr, Carly Gilbert, and Caydence Gilbert; her eight nephews, Devon Poland, Levi Hill, Dawson Hill, Tommy Nguyen, Ryan Gilbert, Andrew Gilbert, Gavan Myers and Isaac Myers; as well as a great-niece and great-nephew, Kaylyn and Kohen and a great-nephew on the way.
Friends may call on Saturday from 3:00 p.m. until the time of the funeral service at 5:00 p.m. at Edder Funeral Home, Inc., 309 Main Street East, Girard, with Pastor Tom Hunsburger officiating.
In lieu of flowers, memorials can be made to the Ashley Gilbert Memorial Fund, c/o Edder Funeral Home.
To send condolences, visit edderfuneralhome.com.
Published in the Erie Times-News on Feb. 20, 2020