|
|
The Most Precious, Loving Mother and Grandmother We Could Want
Audrey Adell (Reisenauer) Boyd Bolger passed away on April 27, 2019, at Manchester Commons, surrounded by her loving family. She was born in Erie, on June 12, 1927, daughter of the late Joseph and Hildegard Reisenauer.
A lifelong resident of Erie, she graduated from Academy High School and was employed at Lake Shore Pattern Works. She was a member of Immanuel Baptist Church, a member of the Ladies Missionary Society, and sang in the choir for many years.
She was a loving wife and mother who enjoyed taking care of her home, playing the piano, shopping, and watching Lawrence Welk. Mom loved going to classic car shows with her two sons when they displayed their cars, never refusing a ride! The many family gatherings were very important to Audrey; she will be greatly missed.
Audrey was preceded in death by her first husband of 34 years, Leo Bolger, and her second husband of 24 years, Jack Boyd. She was also preceded in death by her three sisters, Charlotte Ehret, and Olamae Hood, Marie Shepard and a brother, Arthur Reisenauer. Also preceding in death is her son-in-law, Dan Willey
She is survived by four children, Linda Hesse (Erwin) of Fairview, Patricia Willey of Lake City, Dennis Bolger (Sandy) and Russell Bolger (Darcie), both of Erie. She is further survived by eight grandchildren, Michael Hesse (Amy), Lisa Murphy (Neil), Tracy Earley, Jerry Schwenk (Debbie), Melissa Thatcher (Chris), Scott Bolger (Sarah), Kate Walsh (Derek), and Colleen Andrzejewski (Sean). She is further survived by 17 great-grandchildren, with another one on the way. To them all, she was their beloved "Nanny."
Her family would like to thank all of the nurses and caregivers at Manchester Commons for their constant care and compassion over the last two years. We greatly appreciate the special bond and care given by her nurses, Peg, Barb, Alice, and the rest of the caring staff at Manchester Commons.
Friends may call at Burton Westlake Funeral Home, 3801 West 26th Street (at Powell Avenue), on Friday, May 3rd from 2-4 p.m. and 6-8 p.m. with a funeral service Saturday, May 4th at 10 a.m. at Burton Westlake Funeral Home. Burial will follow in Laurel Hill Cemetery.
Memorials may be made to Immanuel Baptist Church, 901 West 28th Street, Erie, PA 16508.
Send condolences and flowers at www.burtonfuneralhome.com.
Sign the Guestbook at www.GoErie.com/obits.
Published in the Erie Times-News on May 1, 2019