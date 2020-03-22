|
|
Audrey Alene Aljoe Dick, 70, of Summit Township, passed away on Friday, March 20, 2020. She was born in Erie, a daughter of the late Braden C. and Mary Jane Jacobs Aljoe.
Audrey was married to the love of her life Edward L. Dick on April 16, 1977. He preceded her in death on February 22, 2015, just short of 38 wonderful years of marriage.
Audrey retired from a wonderful 3.5 years working part-time at Perry Hi-Way Hose Company as an Administrative Assistant in September 2015. She retired from Hamot Medical Center after 44.5 years and in several positions, retiring as an Administrative Manager of all ancillary areas of the hospital in 2010.
Audrey was a member of Summit Lions Club, served as President, Vice President, Secretary, Tail Twister, received distinguished award as "Lion of the Year" in 2005, 2016, 2017 and 2018; PA Fellow in 2016; served as Lions 14F District Secretary July 2015-June 2016. She was a Zone Chairperson for Region 2, Zone 1 (2015-2019), and Region Chairperson (2019-2020). Audrey was a member of the Siebenbuerger Ladies Auxiliary; Summit United Methodist Women's Group and the Summit United Methodist Prayer Group, Koinonia #272 and the Hamot Retirees Group.
Audrey enjoyed working in her flower garden and taking pictures at family outings. Many of the pictures she had taken of beautiful skies, scenery, and birds were published in many Summit Township calendars. She enjoyed traveling to see family, and spending precious time with her grandchildren, Aubree, Ryan and Reno Dick.
In addition to her parents and husband, she was preceded in death by her brother, Robert Aljoe and her sister Mary Ann Hawk.
Survivors include her two sons, Christopher L. (Melissa) Dick and Steven (Haley Frisch) M. Dick; her grandchildren, Aubree K. Dick, Ryan E. Dick and Reno P. Dick; her brothers, Don (Rose) Aljoe, of South Carolina; also cousin, Darla Rouse Matson who was like a sister; her best friend, Fran Stewart Carr; a very special friend, G. Lynne Jarrell; godchildren, Brian Sweet, of Boise, Idaho and Marilyn (Jim) Carroll, Columbus, Ohio; her very first neice, Christie Aljoe Force, of SC; Michael Aljoe, of South Carolina, also very special family members, Charles and Joyce Baker who were always there for Audrey; as well as nephews who were like sons, Aaron (Abbey) Dick, Andy (Erin) Dick and Joseph (Jodie) Bruno.
Due to federally mandated guidelines on limiting public gatherings, funeral services will be private and at the convenience of the immediate family. Arrangements are being handled by the Russell C. Schmidt & Son Funeral Home, Inc., 5000 Wattsburg Rd.
The Dick family would like to thank all of Audrey's friends for their thoughts and prayers during this time. Your support and understanding are greatly appreciated.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Summit United Methodist Church - 1510 Townhall Rd W, Erie, PA 16509, Summit Station Lions Club - 1230 Townhall Rd W. Erie, PA 16509, or to Susan G. Komen Breast Cancer - 5005 LBJ Freeway, Suite 526 Dallas, TX 75244
Published in the Erie Times-News on Mar. 22, 2020