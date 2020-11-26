Our mother, Audrey Arlene Vieira, passed away Monday, November 23, 2020. She was born on January 15, 1929, to the late Louis and Ethel Vincent, mom was the fourth of five children: Robert, Phyllis, Richard, and Shirley. She passes to her great reward in heaven, joining her three-favorite people: her Lord Jesus, the love of her life, our father Jim, and John Wayne.
Audrey and James married on May 8, 1948. Their love endured much during those years. Mom would often say, "we don't have much, but you have a clean house, clothes on your back, and good food…nothing fancy." She was a delicious cook, heavily relying on bacon grease and butter; she did not believe in cholesterol.
For 64 years, they raised their five children, Teri, Joanne, Cathy, Jimmy, and Joey. Mom worked hard to support us in all our endeavors. Working at St. Andrew's Rectory for almost 30 years, retiring once the rectory switched to using the computer full time. However, her real reason for retiring was to spend more time with her husband in their golden years, in addition to not wanting to train another incoming pastor.
Audrey is survived by her sister, Sr. Ricarda Vincent, SSJ ; daughters Teri and Cathy; sons Jimmy and Joey (Beth). Grandchildren Lanielle (Martin), Ashely (Daniel), Jamie, Kyle, Isabelle, John, Beatrice, Tyler, Gabrielle, Evan, along with six great-grandchildren.
She now joins her parents and husband Jamie and her daughter Joanne and son-in-law Rick.
Friends are invited to call at the Quinn Funeral Home, West 9th & Liberty St. on Friday, November 27, 2020 from 3:00 p.m. until 6:00 p.m. Further visiting on Saturday in St. Andrew Catholic Church, 1116 W.7th St. from 9:00 a.m. until 10:00 a.m. at which time a Funeral Mass will be celebrated. Burial will be in Calvary Cemetery. All CDC guidelines including facemasks and social distancing will be observed.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the Sisters of St. Joseph of NW PA, 5031 West Ridge Rd., Erie, PA 16506.
