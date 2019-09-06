|
Audrey E. (Volkman) Bauer, age 86, of Cambridge Springs, passed away on Wednesday, September 4, 2019, at Edinboro Manor. She was born in Millcreek Township, on October 26, 1932, the daughter of Harry J. Volkman and Laura Beckman Volkman.
Audrey graduated from Millcreek High School with honors in 1950. She worked at Lord Manufacturing of Erie, in cost accounting, from 1950 to 1958. She was then a homemaker and worked for the family business, Jay's Auto Wrecking Inc. of Edinboro, for most of her life.
Audrey taught Sunday School for over 50 years, and touched the lives of many. She was active in the Lutheran Church all of her life and enjoyed dancing, water skiing, aerobic classes, and walking dogs.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her brother, Elmer Volkman; and her sisters, Virginia Volkman, Jeanette Knight, and Velma Toth.
She is survived by her husband of 65 years, Joseph (Jay) Bauer; sister, Evelyn Adams and husband William of Edinboro; her sons, Charles Bauer and wife Lexie of Cambridge Springs, and Thomas (Duke) Bauer of Girard; grandchildren, Kirstie Conkey and husband Michael, and Kami Bishop and husband Kevin; and many loved nieces and nephews.
On Monday, September 9, 2019, friends and family are invited to St. Paul's Evangelical Lutheran Church, 25812 Mt. Pleasant Road, Drakes Mills, Pa., for visiting hours from 9:00 a.m. to 12:00 noon, a memorial service at 12:00, and a luncheon following provided by women of the church.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to The Humane Society of NWPA, P.O. Box 3930, Erie, PA 16508, or to the Humane Farming Association, PO Box 3577, Sawfafael, CA 94912, www.hfa.org, or to Bethesda Children's Home, 15667 Highway 86, Meadville, PA 16335.
Arrangements are provided by Van Matre Family Funeral Home in Edinboro, and condolences may be shared at www.vanmatrefuneralhome.com.
