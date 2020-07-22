Audrey E. (Harned) Johnson, 80, of North East, passed away on Wednesday, July 8, 2020, at Twinbrook Rehabilitation Center, where she had been a resident for the past eight years. She was born on October 6, 1939, in Susquehanna, Pennsylvania, the daughter of the late Ernest and Lillyn (Harris) Harned.
Audrey attended Wattsburg High School and was a long time member of the Wattsburg Methodist Church. She was an avid reader and in her earlier years enjoyed playing the piano, ceramics, going for walks, and dining out with her husband.
She is happy once again to be reunited with her loving and devoted husband of 61 years, Robert E. Johnson who passed away on September 21, 2019.
Audrey is survived by her brother, Richard Harned (Lee) of Laurel, New York; sisters, Cathy Tuttle (Kenyon) of Whitefield, New Hampshire and Gail Slagg of Oldsmar, Florida; as well as several nieces and nephews.
Private funeral arrangements are being handled by the William D. Elkin Funeral Home, 65 South Lake St., North East. Interment will be held at Wattsburg Cemetery. Memorials may be made to Heartland Hospice Services, 719 Indiana Drive, Erie, PA 16505. Please send condolences to elkinfh.com
