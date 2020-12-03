Audrey J. Bernritter Baran, age 94, of Erie, passed away on Tuesday, December 1, 2020.
She was born in Erie on May 1, 1926 a daughter of the late Christoph and Mabel Vogt Bernritter.
Audrey played basketball and graduated from McKean High School. She worked at American Sterilizer and St. Vincent Hospital. She was a founding member of St. Luke Church, a member of the Rosary Society, and active in the school. She was an avid bowler at the South Erie Turners for over 40 years, she played softball in various leagues, and she loved to play cards. Most of all, she enjoyed spending time with her family and friends.
Along with her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Andrew Baran in 1998, great-grandchildren, Preston, Ella, Bella, and Presley, a sister, Nancy Hilinski and two brothers, Robert and Edward Bernritter.
She is survived by three sons, Gary Baran (Kathy), Greg Baran (Marilyn), George Baran (Gayle), one daughter, Andrea Baran, grandchildren, Greg (Kathryn), Brianne (Jeff), Christopher , Sean, Nicholas, and Danielle (Trevor), and great-grandchildren, Logan, Lawson, Maizy, Taylor, Clyde, Asher, Pearl, Olive, and Kennedy. Many nieces and nephews also survive.
Friends may call on Friday at the Kloecker Funeral Home and Crematory, Inc., 2502 Sassafras Street, Erie, PA 16502, from 5 p.m. until 7 p.m. The Funeral Mass will be held at St. Luke Church on Saturday at 11 a.m. Burial is at Gate of Heaven Cemetery.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Alzheimer's Association
4261, 1600 Dr. Suite 15, Erie, PA 16505 and the Erie Homes for Children and Adults 226 E 27th St. Erie, PA 16504.
