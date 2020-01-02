|
Audrey Jean Goutheir, age 81 of Waterford, passed away on Monday, December 16th, 2019. She was born in Erie on March 29th, 1938, a daughter of the late Fred and Evelyn Goutheir.
Audrey was a people person with a work ethic that was unmatched. She worked in the restaurant industry very proudly her whole life, finally retiring at age 80. She worked at Damore's, Aviation Club, Country Tavern, Riverside and Zem Zem Shrine Club. There was not a customer who did not leave without a smile on their face and a warmth in their heart. Her stunning blue eyes, infectious smile and laughter brightened any room she was in.
Audrey lived for her family. There is not a person that knows her that doesn't know her cats and the infamous "BIRD" Babe, her macaw. The bird with a sailor's mouth to which she would always say "I don't know where he learned that".
Her son was her life, and her love for him was unmeasurable and endless. She loved all the time spent with him, especially vacations. The trips to Fort Myers Beach were her favorite, all of which have great memories. Who could never forget the cruise where we had to explain to security why she brought an iron in her suitcase, to turning Grand Turk Island into a "Topless Beach".
No matter the situation, the name Audrey is always associated with a warm feeling, a great memory and a smile or laugh.
She is preceded in death by siblings Pikey, Anna, Judy, Fred and Edward.
Audrey is survived by her "Best Friend" and son Don Averill (Edinboro); sisters Dorothy (Erie) Patty, Sondra, Linda, Marie, Rebeca and Denise (Arizona).
Friends may call on Saturday, January 4th, 2020 at Van Matre Funeral Home in Waterford, Pa., from 4 p.m. to 6 p.m., followed by a gathering at Bison Hall to celebrate her life.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to any animal rescue of your choice. Condolences to www.vanmatrefuneralhome.com.
Published in the Erie Times-News on Jan. 2, 2020