Audrey Lee Spyker, age 87, of Harborcreek, passed away at her home, on September 16, 2020, following an extended illness. She was born in Erie, on March 6, 1933, daughter of the late Marshall and Elna Hannah Ruf, and stepdaughter of the late Paul Ruf.
Audrey was a graduate of Wesleyville High School, where she was active with the school reunions. She worked for many years for the Harbor Creek School District, retiring in 1993. Audrey was an avid Harbor Creek Huskie fan and loved to watch football. She was the "show up" Grandma and loved family time and being present at all of the activities.
Audrey was always there to support people. She was a very caring woman, and always available to give good advice to her grandchildren. She was a member of Wesleyville Baptist Church, was an avid bowler and was known as an awesome pie-maker. Audrey continued to enjoy get-togethers with her fellow employees after her retirement.
Audrey is survived by three children, Cheryl Wolbert (Paul), David Spyker (Lisa) and Dale Spyker; one stepbrother, Thomas Ruf; four grandchildren, Keith Wolbert (Kelly), Holly Allison (Justin), John Spyker (Jassel), and Katie Russo (Alan); four great-grandchildren, and several nieces, nephews and cousins.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Ernest Spyker, whom she married on August 9, 1952; and her beloved aunt, Burniece Lewis.
Friends may call at the Dusckas Funeral Home, Inc., 2607 Buffalo Rd., on Friday from 2 to 4 p.m. and 6 to 8 p.m., and are invited to attend a Funeral Service there on Saturday 11 a.m. conducted by Rev. Mark McCallion. Interment will follow at Wintergreen Gorge Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Camp Judson, 398 Holliday Road, North Springfield, PA 16430, or to Shriners Hospital for Children
, 1645 West 8th Street, Erie, PA 16505.
Sign the Guestbook at www.GoErie.com/obits
.