|
|
Audrey M. Niskanen, age 87, of Erie, passed away on Wednesday, June 26, 2019, at her residence, following an extended illness.
She was born in Erie, on May 15, 1932, the daughter of the late Iva Everett and Samuel J. Hughes.
Audrey graduated with honors from Girard High School and completed two years of accounting at Vo-Tech and was a member of the National Honor Society.
She began her work career as a dental assistant and worked with doctors in the medical field. Later, she was secretary for the Girard Borough office and then became the secretary to State Representative James Merry in Girard for several years.
Audrey had been a member of Girard Presbyterian, and later of the Fairview Presbyterian Church, where she served on many committees, a Deacon, sang in the choir, taught Sunday school, and helped in the nursery.
Audrey and her husband Jack enjoyed wintering in Sebring, Florida, during their retirement. She enjoyed ceramics and was known for her homemade candies. Her family meant the world to her and she was a wonderful homemaker.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by a son, Robert A. Niskanen in 2017, by a sister, Dorothy Smalley, and grandfather, John Hughes.
Audrey is survived by her husband of 67 years, Jack Niskanen, two sons, Samuel J. Niskanen and his wife Belinda of South Florida and Daniel A. Niskanen and his wife MC of Roseville, Calif.; a daughter-in-law, Edie Niskanen of Lake City, a sister, Shirley Adams and her husband James of Tulsa, Okla., and several grandchildren, great-grandchildren, nieces, and nephews.
Friends may call at Burton Funeral Home, 525 Main Street East, Girard, on Monday from 4 p.m. until the time of service at 6 p.m.
Inurnment will be in Springfield Cemetery, at a later date.
Memorials may be made to Girard Presbyterian Church Building Fund, 260 E. Main St., Girard, PA 16417.
Send condolences at www.Burtonfuneralhome.com.
Sign the Guestbook at www.GoErie.com/obits.
Published in the Erie Times-News on June 30, 2019