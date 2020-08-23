Audrey Suzanne Heald, 88, passed away after a period of declining health, at Country Acres in Titusville. Audrey was born in Erie, on May 16, 1932, the daughter of the late Thorald Duke and Margaret Hutchins Duke.
She graduated from Academy High School in Erie and married Earl L. Heald on October 3, 1953. She was employed as an actuary by Erie Insurance for over 31 years, retiring in 1996. Audrey and her husband, Earl, enjoyed their retirement in Tionesta, and she loved to walk the Tionesta Dam. She was a member of the Christian Missionary Alliance Church in Tionesta and enjoyed attending church camp at the Alliance camp in Edinboro.
She was preceded in death by her husband, Earl Heald who passed away on May 21, 1998; and sister, Edith Gere.
Survivors include daughter, Christine (Douglas) Anderson of Cranesville, Pa.; daughter, Linda Repasky (Lloyd Wayland) of La Habra, Calif.; son, Allan (Ann) Heald of Edinboro, Pa.; son, Kenneth (Teresa) Heald of Phenix City, Ala.; grandchildren, Patrick (Brenda) Anderson, Tara (Erik) Carlson, Shawn Anderson, Drew Repasky, Daniel Repasky, Autumn Lundin, Jeni Heald, Christian (Rana) Heald, Nathan (Pam) Heald, Caleb (Anahi) Heald and Zach Heald; 11 great-grandchildren; and sisters-in-law, Wilma Kramer, Jacquita Heald, and Katie Heald.
A private interment was held at Riverside Cemetery, Tionesta, Pa. Arrangements are by Van Matre Funeral Home in Cambridge Springs. To send condolences, please visit www.vanmatrefuneralhome.com
