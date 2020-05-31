Surrounded by her five children, Audrey T. (Jerge) Wilson, 88, of Erie, passed away on Friday, May 22, 2020.
Audrey was born in Erie, on June 5, 1931, the daughter of the late Harold and Marie (Beer) Jerge.
A graduate of Sacred Heart Grade School and Saint Benedict Academy, Audrey was one of the first women in the region to be offered a full scholarship to the college of her choice. At nineteen, she married the love of her life, LeRoy Wilson, and the early years of their marriage were spent on an army base in Camp Atterbury, Indiana. She enjoyed the adventure as well as the friends she made during those years.
When Audrey and LeRoy came back to Erie, they built a home and raised their five children in the Millcreek neighborhood where they remained for the rest of their lives. A devout Catholic, Audrey was firm in her faith and took great comfort from its teachings especially during difficult times. Her primary roles over the years included wife and mother. But, once her children were raised, she took a job with the state that allowed her to help displaced workers. Audrey was a passionate advocate for those who lost their jobs and retired from the Department of Unemployment Compensation after 20 years. Audrey volunteered for many organizations during her lifetime, but she was most proud of her long association with the United Way of Erie County.
Family was everything to Audrey. She was frequently overheard saying how grateful she was that all her children remained in this area.
She was preceded in death by her parents, her husband of nearly 60 years, Leroy Wilson, an infant son, Robert Leroy Wilson, and her brothers, Robert and Charles Jerge.
Audrey is survived by her children, Mary Schmidt (David), Elizabeth Wilson (Bob Newton/fiancé), Peggy Pettit (Robert), Donna Wilson, and Edward Wilson (Kelly), and seven grandchildren, Andrew Schmidt (Amy), Kelly Gromacki (Tom), John Schmidt, Jake Wilson, Carly Wilson, Robert Pettit (Sara), and Christine Pettit and her brother, David Jerge (Helene) of Virginia.
Due to the current pandemic, the family had a private Funeral Mass at Blessed Sacrament Church. Entombment was held at Calvary Mausoleum. The Kloecker Funeral Home and Crematory, Inc. is handling the arrangements. Send condolences to www.kloeckerfuneralhome.com.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Saint Mary's East Adult Day Care Program, 607 East 26th St., Erie PA 16504, or to the West Ridge Volunteer Fire Department, 3142 West 26th St., Erie PA 16506.
Published in Erie Times-News on May 31, 2020.