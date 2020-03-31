|
Audrie E. Jackson, 85, of Girard, Pa., died Saturday, the 28th of March, at the home of her son, Rex (Alice) Jackson, in Albion, Pa., after a brief illness.
She was born January 21, 1935, in Rock Creek, Ohio.
She moved to Conneaut, Ohio in the early 1940s. After a tragic accident took the life of her beloved stepfather, Walter Gardner, she left high school to work and care for her three younger siblings. In 1953, she married longtime Conneaut resident and Korean War Veteran, John T. Jackson at the Congregational Church.
Audrie had a deep passion for nature, crafting, gardening and a good book.
She is survived by her sons, Rex (Alice) Jackson and Carlton Jackson.
Audrie was preceded in death by her parents, Helen (Sanger), Gardner, Eckonen and Cecial Gardner, husband John T. Jackson, sisters, June Neubauer and Lillian White, brother, Albert Clemson and grandson, Anthony Jackson.
She will be interred at Greenlawn Memory Gardens in Kingsville, Ohio.
Published in the Erie Times-News on Mar. 31, 2020