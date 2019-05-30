|
|
August L. "Augie" Rand, age 59, of Springboro, and formerly of Girard, passed away Sunday, May 26, 2019 at the Veterans Affairs Medical Center. He was born January 12, 1960 in Erie, Pa., son to Robert and Janice (Payne) Rand.
August graduated from Girard High School in 1978. He then moved to Alaska where he worked various companies before enlisting in the Air Force. He served as a Heavy Equipment Operator in Washington state. Following his honorable discharge, he returned to Anchorage, Alaska until 1998, when he moved home to the Girard area. August attended and graduated from Trade School in Erie where he received his Associates Degree in CNC Machining. He worked for Reed Manufacturing and later General Electric in that capacity. August later returned once more to Alaska where he worked as an equipment operator and subcontractor for the U.S. Military before returning to this area in 2014. His most recent employment was with Baycrete, Inc.
He was preceded in death by his father, Robert Rand.
August is survived by his mother, Janice (Payne) Rand of Girard, his two sons, Kyle R. Rand of Cranesville and Casey L. Rand (Kristin) of Edinboro also by his sisters, Nancy Rupp (Timothy) of Alaska, Betty Rand of Alaska, Rose Thompson (Mark) of Albion, Annie Rand of Calif., and Lorie Rand of Centerville; and his brothers, Tony Rand of Girard, Jerry Rand (Sandra) of W. Springfield, Francis "Duke" Rand of W. Springfield, and Daniel Rand of Lake City, as well as a grandson, Hunter A. Rand, and many nieces and nephews.
Friends and family are invited to visiting hours at Edder Funeral Home, 309 Main St. East, Girard, Saturday, June 1st from 12 to 2 p.m. and 4 p.m. to the time of service there at 6 p.m. with Rev. Tim Rupp, August's brother in law, officiating. Following the service all are invited to the home of Dan Rand for a gathering of friends and sharing of memories.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the August Rand Memorial Fund, c/o Edder Funeral Home, Inc.
To send condolences visit edderfuneralhome.com
Sign the Guestbook at www.GoErie.com/obits.
Published in the Erie Times-News on May 30, 2019