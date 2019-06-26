Home

Dusckas-Taylor Funeral Home & Cremation Services
5151 Buffalo Road
Erie, PA 16510
(814) 315-0911
Calling hours
Thursday, Jun. 27, 2019
2:00 PM - 4:00 PM
Dusckas-Taylor Funeral Home & Cremation Services
5151 Buffalo Road
Erie, PA 16510
Calling hours
Thursday, Jun. 27, 2019
6:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Dusckas-Taylor Funeral Home & Cremation Services
5151 Buffalo Road
Erie, PA 16510
Funeral service
Friday, Jun. 28, 2019
10:00 AM
Bethel Baptist Church
1781 W. 38th St.
Erie, PA
Austin Michael Drakulic


2003 - 2019
Austin Michael Drakulic, age 15, of Erie, Pennsylvania, obtained ultimate victory and healing on Tuesday, June 25, 2019, as Jesus welcomed him home.

Austin was a young man of great integrity who lived out his faith in Christ. He was an active member of his youth group at Flagship Free Will Baptist Church, where he also faithfully served as an usher. He was an avid hunter and enjoyed movies, reading and being read to, and archery.

Austin was born on August 9, 2003 to Anthony and Marie (Castle) Drakulic.

In addition to his parents, he is survived by his siblings: Tyler, Addison and Trenton Drakulic; grandparents: Dave and April Castle of Sunbury, Ohio and Gary and Vicky Peters of Harborcreek; great-grandparents: Davey and Ruth Ann Castle and Lillian Drakulic; as well as many aunts, uncles, cousins, family and friends.

He was preceded in death by great-grandparents: Phil and Mary Dougan and Arlene Conaway; and great-great-grandparents: Woodrow and Nora Hayes.

The family would like to offer a special "thank you" to the amazing staff at Children's Hospital of Pittsburgh and the caring nurses at Great Lakes Home Health and Family Hospice for how well they cared for Austin and his family.

Family and friends may call at the Dusckas-Taylor Funeral Home & Cremation Services, Inc., 5151 Buffalo Rd. (at Hannon Rd., in Harborcreek Township), on Thursday from 2 to 4 and 6 to 8 p.m., and are invited to attend the Funeral Service on Friday at 10 a.m. at Bethel Baptist Church, 1781 W. 38th St., Erie. Following the service, Austin will be laid to rest at South Harborcreek Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the family in care of the funeral home, to the Flagship Free Will Baptist Church Building Fund, 2728 Pebble Dr., Erie, PA 16508, or to the Pediatric Brain Tumor Foundation, 302 Ridgefield Ct., Asheville, NC 28806.

Sign the Guestbook at www.GoErie.com/obits.
Published in the Erie Times-News on June 26, 2019
