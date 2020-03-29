|
Ava Denee Barnes, born March 16, 2019, at Saint Vincent Hospital, passed away peacefully, in the arms of her mother, on Tuesday, March 24, 2020, at Children's Hospital in Pittsburgh, Pa. She is the daughter of Aisha M. Miller and Cory X. Barnes Sr.
"Ava Nava" was loved by many, with a bubbly personality, she could light up any room. Ava enjoyed singing, dancing, and making silly faces. Born with Congenital heart disease (T.A.P.V.R), with the odds stacked against her, she fought and amazed all who knew her. Ava taught many valuable lessons about life during her short stay. It has been such an honor to be gifted such an amazing child. Always loved, never forgotten.
In addition to her parents, Ava leaves behind her "bff"/cousin Da'Riyah Miller; two brothers, Namian Williams and Cory X. Barnes Jr.; maternal grandparents Henry L. Miller and April D. Miller; paternal grandparents, Stella L. Barnes and Micheal Johnson; maternal great-grandmother, Mildred V Burns; paternal great-grandmother, Doris Barnes Phillip; several aunts, Sierra Miller of Virginia, Prialle and Cheyenne Miller of Erie, Da'janik Miller of Ohio, and a special aunt Leona Burns; cousin, Shaquelle Burns, Godmother, Monique Bean; and a host of other family members.
Private services were held at Burton Funeral Home and Crematory, Inc., 602 W. 10th St.
Published in the Erie Times-News on Mar. 29, 2020