Burton Funeral Homes - Downtown Erie
602 West 10th Street
Erie, PA 16502
(814) 454-4551
Ava MoNae Jones Obituary
Ava Mo'Nae Jones, age 4, of Erie, passed away unexpectedly, on August 11, 2019.

She was born on August 3, 2015, with a smile on her face that never went away.

Ava loved to be around her siblings and her cousins. She was the diva of the house and was a very loving and happy child.

Ava attended preschool at GECAC.

She is survived by her maternal family: mother, Shevona Overton and her fiancé, Yoniel Rivera, grandmother, Shebby Overton, great-grandmothers, Elsie Overton and Shequel Overton, two nieces, Na'Zhya Green, Shemai Green and a nephew, Shemad Green. She is further survived by aunts and uncles, Theresa, Jayanna, Tamon and Kevin, many cousins and her Godmother, Zeila Morales.

Ava is survived by her paternal family: father, Luther Jones and his wife, Shemelia Jones, grandmother, Valarie Lockett Slupski (Shawn), uncle, Joshua Lockett, and cousins, Tyrell Davis and Tatrice Lockett. She is further survived by brothers, Tyrese Jones, Damian Baker Jones, Jamarie Miller Jones and Amanee Jones, as well as a sister, Ramona Jones.

Ava is survived by her very close friends, who are considered family, Samary Kercado (Imboo), Ashley Cabrea (Twin), Dewys Roman (Grandma), Miguel Roman (PaPa), Jean Colon, Keishla Roman, Miguel Roman, and Abi (Great-Grandma).

She was preceded in death by her maternal grandfather, James Dixon, great-grandfather, David Jones, great-grandmothers, Genevieve Charity and Ernestine Jones and great-great-great-grandma, Dora Wright.

She was preceded in death by her paternal great-grandmother, Annie Lockett.

Relatives and friends are invited to join the family for calling hours from 10:00 a.m. until the time of the service at 12:00 noon, at the Bayfront Convention Center, 1 Sassafras Pier, Erie, PA 16507, with Pastor Higginbottom presiding. Burial will follow in Erie Cemetery. Arrangements are under the care of Burton Funeral Home and Crematory, Inc., 602 W. 10th St., Erie.

In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made in the care of the family, to Burton Funeral Home.

Send condolences at www.burtonfuneralhomes.com.

Sign the Guestbook at www.GoErie.com/obits.
Published in the Erie Times-News on Aug. 15, 2019
