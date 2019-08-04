|
|
Avonelle J. Finley, age 85, of Erie, Pa., died Wednesday, July 31, 2019, at St. Vincent Hospital.
She was born in Tionesta, Pa., on June 13, 1934, the daughter of the late Ernest and Margaret E. (Birtril) Jay.
She worked as a nurse in various locations in Erie and was a member of the First Presbyterian Church of the Covenant.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by eight brothers and sisters; and an infant son.
Survivors include three sons, Scott T. Finley (Camilla) of Apex, N.C., Steven E. Finley of Erie, Pa. and Joseph B. Finley of Florida; a daughter, Jennifer L. Finley of Fairview, Pa.; two brothers, Frank Jay, of Erie and John Jay of Bradford, Pa.; a sister, Mary C. Merchbaker of Meadville, Pa.; twelve grandchildren; and three great-grandchildren.
Arrangements entrusted to Burton Funeral Home and Crematory, Inc., 602 West 10th Street.
Send condolences at www.Burtonfuneralhome.com.
Sign the Guestbook at www.GoErie.com/obits.
Published in the Erie Times-News on Aug. 4, 2019