Barbara A. Carpenter, age 79, of Erie, Pa., went home to be with her Lord and Savior Jesus Christ on May 24, 2019. A lifelong resident of Erie, she was the daughter of Louis and Anna.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by a son, Stephen Craig; a daughter, Cynthia Lee; and her husband, Charles R. Carpenter, Sr.
Survivors include her son, Charles R. Carpenter, Jr., and two daughters, Christine and Heidi; her two sisters, Nancy Lee and Mary Jane. She is also survived by many dear grandchildren and great-grandchildren, nieces and nephews, great-nieces and nephews.
Barbara was a graduate of St. Benedict Academy and enjoyed participating in the choir. After high school, her primary and favorite occupation was homemaking, and her favorite activity was spending time with her family. She was a fervent prayer warrior. Her life was characterized by Proverbs 31:28-31, "Her children rise up and bless her; her husband also praises her… a woman who fears the LORD, she shall be praised… And let her works praise her in the gates."
Memorials may be made to the family care of the funeral home. Arrangements are private and are being handled by Brugger Funeral Homes & Crematory, 1595 West 38th Street. Condolences to www.bruggerfuneralhomes.com.
Published in the Erie Times-News on May 26, 2019