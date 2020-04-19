|
Barbara A. Esper, age 67, of Millcreek Township, passed away on Tuesday, April 14, 2020, at St. Vincent Hospital, after a brief illness.
She was born in Braddock, Pa., on July 19, 1952, the daughter of the late Frank and Barbara Cunic.
Barbara was employed at the Potratz Floral Shop and at the Osteopathic Pulmonary Medical Office.
She was a devout member of the Assumption Greek Orthodox Church, the Greek Orthodox Ladies Philoptopchos Society, and the Lakeshore Country Club.
Barb enjoyed cooking for the Church's many events, cooking on a monthly basis at Emmaus Soup Kitchen, and was a yearly volunteer for Children's Advocacy. She enjoyed tennis and golf.
She is survived by her beloved husband Dr. Gary F. Esper, one son Adam Esper, one sister Bonnie Caldwell (Jim), one brother Ray Cunic (significant other Tanya), brother-in-law, Dr. James (Jane) Esper, sister-in-law Leila Esper Bekic and nephews and nieces whom she loved dearly.
Besides her parents, she was preceded in death by one nephew Frank Cunic and her in-laws Fred and Emily Esper.
Due to the Pandemic restrictions, visitation and the Funeral Service will be private at the Assumption Greek Orthodox Church. For those who wish to watch the service may go to: erieorthodox.org/live at 11:00 a.m. on Wednesday, April 22, 2020. Private interment at Laurel Hill Cemetery. All arrangements were handled by the Dusckas-Martin Funeral Home and Crematory, Inc., 4216 Sterrettania Rd.
The family would like to give a special "Thank you" to the physicians and staff at the Millcreek Community Hospital's Emergency Room and the ICU and also to St. Vincent Hospital's physicians and staff in the ICU.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the Assumption Greek Orthodox Church, 4376 West Lake Road, Erie, PA 16505, or to the Emmaus Soup Kitchen, 218 East 11th Street, Erie, PA 16503.
Published in the Erie Times-News on Apr. 19, 2020