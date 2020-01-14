|
|
1952-2020
Barbara was the most amazing wife, mom and Mimi.
She is survived by her husband Gary, children Meghan, Brianna, and Lucas, mother Charlene and sister Nancy, and five grandchildren.
She was predeceased by her son Ryan in 2003 and father Robert in 2013.
A memorial service will be held at The Woodlands United Methodist Church, in the The Woodlands, Texas, on Thursday, January 16th at 3:00 p.m.
A reception will follow at The Barn.
For details, go to:
www.familyfirstcremationservices.com.
Sign the Guestbook at www.GoErie.com/obits.
Published in the Erie Times-News on Jan. 14, 2020