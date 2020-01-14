Home

POWERED BY

Services
Memorial service
Thursday, Jan. 16, 2020
3:00 PM
The Woodlands United Methodist Church
The Woodlands, TX
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Barbara Sealy
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Barbara A. Sealy

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
1952-2020

Barbara was the most amazing wife, mom and Mimi.

She is survived by her husband Gary, children Meghan, Brianna, and Lucas, mother Charlene and sister Nancy, and five grandchildren.

She was predeceased by her son Ryan in 2003 and father Robert in 2013.

A memorial service will be held at The Woodlands United Methodist Church, in the The Woodlands, Texas, on Thursday, January 16th at 3:00 p.m.

A reception will follow at The Barn.

For details, go to:

www.familyfirstcremationservices.com.

Sign the Guestbook at www.GoErie.com/obits.
Published in the Erie Times-News on Jan. 14, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Barbara's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -