Barbara A. Stone
1931 - 2020
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Barbara's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Barbara A. Stone, age 88, of Wesleyville, passed away on Sunday, May 31, 2020. She was born in Ogdensburg, N.Y., on August 8, 1931, daughter of the late Jerome and Frances Plumadore.

Barb was a graduate of St. Mary's Academy and then received her Registered Nursing Degree in Watertown, N.Y. She worked in the pediatric department at Hamot Hospital, then as a nurse for Dr. Shivde and Dr. Zieziula prior to retirement.

Barb was an active member of St. James R.C. Church, always sitting in her favorite pew. She was also a member of the Moniuszko Club.

Barb is survived by one daughter, Carolyn Stone; two sons, Bruce Stone (Darlene) and Mark Stone (Dori); one sister, Patricia Fassett; one sister-in-law, Judy McKnight (Ron); seven grandchildren, Aaron, Keith, Sarah, Trevin (Angie), Amy (Mike), Cody, and Walker; seven great-grandchildren, Isabella, Arianna, Xavier, Kamryn, Kenzi, Kai, and Addison; and nieces and nephews.

In addition, to her parents, Barb was preceded in death by her husband, Roger Stone; one daughter, Lynn Stone; and four sisters, Marion, Helen, Janice, and Carolyn.

Due to national guidelines concerning the Coronavirus, a private mass will be held at St. James R.C. Church with entombment to follow at Mary, Queen of Peace Cemetery. Arrangements are being handled by the Dusckas Funeral Home, Inc., 2607 Buffalo Rd.

Sign the Guestbook at www.GoErie.com/obits.




To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Erie Times-News on Jun. 3, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Dusckas Funeral Home, Inc.
2607 Buffalo Road
Erie, PA 16510
(814) 899-7656
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved