Barbara A. Stone, age 88, of Wesleyville, passed away on Sunday, May 31, 2020. She was born in Ogdensburg, N.Y., on August 8, 1931, daughter of the late Jerome and Frances Plumadore.
Barb was a graduate of St. Mary's Academy and then received her Registered Nursing Degree in Watertown, N.Y. She worked in the pediatric department at Hamot Hospital, then as a nurse for Dr. Shivde and Dr. Zieziula prior to retirement.
Barb was an active member of St. James R.C. Church, always sitting in her favorite pew. She was also a member of the Moniuszko Club.
Barb is survived by one daughter, Carolyn Stone; two sons, Bruce Stone (Darlene) and Mark Stone (Dori); one sister, Patricia Fassett; one sister-in-law, Judy McKnight (Ron); seven grandchildren, Aaron, Keith, Sarah, Trevin (Angie), Amy (Mike), Cody, and Walker; seven great-grandchildren, Isabella, Arianna, Xavier, Kamryn, Kenzi, Kai, and Addison; and nieces and nephews.
In addition, to her parents, Barb was preceded in death by her husband, Roger Stone; one daughter, Lynn Stone; and four sisters, Marion, Helen, Janice, and Carolyn.
Due to national guidelines concerning the Coronavirus, a private mass will be held at St. James R.C. Church with entombment to follow at Mary, Queen of Peace Cemetery. Arrangements are being handled by the Dusckas Funeral Home, Inc., 2607 Buffalo Rd.
Sign the Guestbook at www.GoErie.com/obits.
Barb was a graduate of St. Mary's Academy and then received her Registered Nursing Degree in Watertown, N.Y. She worked in the pediatric department at Hamot Hospital, then as a nurse for Dr. Shivde and Dr. Zieziula prior to retirement.
Barb was an active member of St. James R.C. Church, always sitting in her favorite pew. She was also a member of the Moniuszko Club.
Barb is survived by one daughter, Carolyn Stone; two sons, Bruce Stone (Darlene) and Mark Stone (Dori); one sister, Patricia Fassett; one sister-in-law, Judy McKnight (Ron); seven grandchildren, Aaron, Keith, Sarah, Trevin (Angie), Amy (Mike), Cody, and Walker; seven great-grandchildren, Isabella, Arianna, Xavier, Kamryn, Kenzi, Kai, and Addison; and nieces and nephews.
In addition, to her parents, Barb was preceded in death by her husband, Roger Stone; one daughter, Lynn Stone; and four sisters, Marion, Helen, Janice, and Carolyn.
Due to national guidelines concerning the Coronavirus, a private mass will be held at St. James R.C. Church with entombment to follow at Mary, Queen of Peace Cemetery. Arrangements are being handled by the Dusckas Funeral Home, Inc., 2607 Buffalo Rd.
Sign the Guestbook at www.GoErie.com/obits.
To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Erie Times-News on Jun. 3, 2020.