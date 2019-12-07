|
|
Barbara A. Warner, age 82, of Erie, passed away on Tuesday, December 3, 2019. She was born in Erie on September 25, 1937, daughter of the late Wilson and Lillian Laird.
Barb was a homemaker and loved being "Gram" to family and friends. She enjoyed playing bingo and scrabble, reading and riding in the Model A. She loved supporting her grandchildren at all their sporting events. Barb was a member of St. James R.C. Church.
Barb is survived by her husband of 62 years, George H. Warner; one brother, Edward Laird (Norma); one sister, Carol Reinsel (Chuck); daughter-in-law, Traci Laird; former daughter-in-law, Sandy Battaglia; three grandchildren, Michelle Reichard (Jim), Christina Wilcox (Todd), and Billy Laird (Kaitlyn); seven great-grandchildren, George and Jenny Higgins, Karina, Brandi, and Jamey Reichard, Mason Wilcox and Cassandra Laird; and several nieces and nephews.
She was preceded in death by one son, Bill Laird, and one granddaughter, Jen Fatica.
Friends are invited to attend a memorial service at the Dusckas Funeral Home, Inc., 2607 Buffalo Rd., on Monday at 10:30 a.m. conducted by Rev. James McCormick. Interment will follow at Erie County Memorial Gardens.
Published in the Erie Times-News on Dec. 7, 2019