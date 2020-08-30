Barbara Abegg, formerly of Edinboro, Pa., passed away on Tuesday, August 11, 2020, at the age of 83 in Olympia, Wash.
She is survived by her brother Rick Shampanore and wife Claire of Stuart, Fla.; ex-husband Ed Abegg of Edinboro, Pa.; daughter Sharon Abegg and husband Jeff Cook of Olympia, Wash.; son Rick Abegg and wife Micki of Moon Township, Pa.; grandchildren Noah Smith, Gabe Smith, Hannah Smith, Kylie Abegg Carhart and husband Zach, Phil Abegg and Nick Abegg.
Everyone who knew Barbara was touched by her kindness and admired her passion for knowledge, education and women's issues.
Born December 1, 1936, Barbara grew up in New Jersey and was a graduate of Douglass College of Rutgers University. Moving to Edinboro in 1966, she was a dedicated AP English Teacher at Fairview High School for nearly 30 years, a passionate mentor who cared deeply about her students. She moved to Olympia, Wash. in 1999 to be near her daughter and help raise her grandkids. She also engaged in many activities, including working as a docent at the Tacoma Art Museum and helping to lead a retired English teacher's organization.
Because of the COVID-19 pandemic, no public memorial service will be held. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the Fairview School Foundation at www.fairviewschoolfoundation.org.
