Barbara Ailine Mathews (Wilmire), 75, of Apache Junction, Ariz., passed away on April 22, 2020 in Phoenix, Ariz., while with her family. Barbara was born October 29, 1945 at the Portsmouth Naval base in Virginia.
In 1974, Barbara was married to Richard Mathews in Flint, Michigan. She worked for General Motors Corporation for over 30 years in the Payroll Administration department. In younger years, Barbara was proud to have lived and worked in Washington, D.C. serving in a civil servant capacity for the Navy. Barbara attended and graduated Waterford High School in Waterford, Pa.
Mrs. Mathews is survived by her husband, Richard Mathews; her daughter, Stephanie Mathews; her son, Michael Mathews; her brother, Merle Wilmire (Connie), Karen Heinemann (Mark), and multiple nieces and nephews. Barbara was preceded in death by both of her parents as well as a son, Alan Arthur Mathews.
Barb, as she was affectionately known, is recognized by so many for her kind and giving heart and her willingness to help any and everyone in need. She loved her family, golfing, playing cards and all animals.
In lieu of flowers, please make charitable contributions in Barb's honor to the Arizona Humane Society at azhumane.org or Nina Mason Pulliam Campus for Compassion at 1521 W. Dobbins Rd., Phoenix, Az., 85041.
Published in the Erie Times-News from Apr. 23 to Apr. 24, 2020