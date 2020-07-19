1/
Barbara Ann Griebel
1939 - 2020
Barbara Ann Griebel, 80, passed away on July 5, 2020 at Transitions Healthcare Autumn Grove, Harrisville, Pa., after a period of declining health.

Barbara was born in Erie on December 30, 1939, the daughter of the late Joseph and Teresa Zbrezny. Despite suffering through mental health issues, Barb was a devoted mother who dearly loved her three children. While watching a Billy Graham crusade on television, she came to know Jesus Christ as her Lord and Savior. Barb's faith was paramount, and she shared it freely with her children and many others.

Survivors include her daughter, Diane Crawford (Bob); son, Dave Griebel (Erin); son, Gary Griebel (JoAnne); sister, Sandra Pryun (Dan); sister, Carol Alexander; six grandchildren and 11 great-grandchildren.

Private funeral arrangements by Van Matre Funeral Home in Cambridge Springs. Interment Cambridge Springs Cemetery. To send condolences, please visit www.vanmatrefuneralhome.com.

Published in Erie Times-News on Jul. 19, 2020.
Funeral services provided by
Van Matre Funeral Home
335 Venango Ave
Cambridge Springs, PA 16403
(814) 398-2413
