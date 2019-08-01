|
|
Barbara Ann Harding, age 83, of Waterford, passed away Tuesday, July 30, 2019 at UPMC Hamot. She was born March 30, 1936, in Waterford, the daughter of the late Ellery and Stella Hall.
Barbara graduated from Waterford Academy and served in the Women's Army Corps before marrying Wess G. Harding Sr., the love of her life. Together they raised two children and operated a cattle farm. She loved telling her family stories about silly things she and her husband did throughout life, always surviving even when times were tight.
A women of many interests and talents, Barbara collected thimbles—showcasing 397 around her house—she loved to crochet beautiful afghans and baby blankets for her family and made hundreds of warm hats for newborns and veterans, and she loved to feed and watch the wild birds.
Survivors include her daughter Becky McCartney, her son Wess G. "Thomas" Harding Jr., her granddaughter and caregiver Heather McIntire and her husband Jack and their children Cohen and Chase Millspaw and Emma and Alexis McIntire, all of whom were very close to their grandmother and will miss her sorely, her first great-grandchild Ainslee Masi, and many nephews and nieces including Cheryl Nass. She is further survived by grandson Spencer Harding and Elisabeth and their three children, grandson Ryan Harding, and granddaughter Emilie Staley and William and their two children.
Barbara was preceded in death by her husband Wess G. Harding Sr., and two sisters Ruth Fellows and Norma Biby.
A private graveside service, officiated by Pastor Tom Hunsberger, of the Union City Alliance Church, will be held at Mitchell Cemetery for family and close friends.
Arrangements are by Van Matre Funeral Home in Waterford, and condolences may be shared at www.vanmatrefuneralhome.com.
