Barbara Ann Hilbert Grygier, age 62, passed away peacefully in her home on Thursday, May 16th, 2019 following a brief illness.
She was born on May 25, 1956, daughter of the late Edward J. and Charlotte J. Hilbert.She graduated from Tech Memorial High School in 1974 and married the love of her life, Bob in August of 1974. She retired from the Erie School District as a bus aid after 29 years of service. She also worked at Tickles Deli for 25 years. She was an avid bowler all of her adult life. She ended her bowling career as a member of the Boozin' Babes at CYS Club and Just One More at South Erie Turners. Barb enjoyed spending time at Camp GM in Cambridge Springs, Pa. and Camp 5 O'clock in Harmony, N.Y. She also was a very supportive and loving grandma who enjoyed having family gatherings in her home. She was a fun spirited woman who enjoyed Bud Light and creating loving memories with her family and friends.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her brother, Edward J. Hilbert Jr. in 2007. She is survived by her devoted husband, Robert J. Grygier Jr.; her caring sister, Joanne Belczyk; her kind- hearted sister-in-law Patricia Whipple; her loving children, Robert J. Grygier III and his wife, Rae Anne, Julie M. Shick and her husband, Jason, and James R. Grygier and his wife, Lindsay; her loving godson Tobias Hilbert and his wife, Danielle; her five grandchildren and four step-grandchildren whom she adored and loved, Alyssa S. Grygier, Samantha R. Grygier, Owen E. Shick, Robert J. Grygier IV, Jacob G. Grygier, Caleb C. Shick, Jaden R. Shick, Ace R. Henry, and Carter T. Henry. She is further survived by many nieces and nephews. She will be greatly missed.
Friends may call at the Burton Wintergreen Funeral Home, 2532 Norcross Road, on Monday from 4 to 8 p.m. and may attend services there on Tuesday at 10 a.m. with Rev. Gene Kennett officiating. Burial in Wintergreen Gorge Cemetery.
Memorials may be made to , 1645 West 8th St., Erie, PA 16505 or UPMC Home Healthcare and Family Hospice, 1700 Peach Street, Suite 244, Erie, PA 16501.
Published in the Erie Times-News on May 19, 2019