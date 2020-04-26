|
|
Barbara Ann Keyes, age 56, of Buffalo, N.Y., passed away on Tuesday, April 15, 2020 at Erie County Medical Center in Buffalo. She was born in Erie, Pa. on May 14, 1963 to her mom Quilly Carr and beloved mother Hattie Keyes and daughter of Lavell Speed.
In addition to her parents, she is preceded in death by her beloved son, Sergio Keyes, a niece, Shalita Keyes, and grandfather, Jacob Keyes.
Barbara will be lovingly remember by her five sons, Elloyd, Amos, Terralle, Antwain and Jammar Keyes and her three daughters, Monique, Latisha and Kenniqua Keyes.
Barbara leaves behind her beautiful memories to be cherished and sayings to encourage us to be strong.
My mother, Barbara Ann Keyes, she loved smiling. She loved love. She loved her family. She loved positivity. She loved to make new memories. She loved life, and she lived fearlessly.
Thank you Ma for always being there and having my back no matter what. I'm glad that I look like you from big lips to the pointy nose. Now I need you to give me your strength because Lord knows you were the strongest woman I knew. I love you Ma more than life. – Latisha
You may be gone from my sight, but you will never be gone from my heart. I may not be able to see your face, but I will always see your sweet smile. I may never hear your voice again, but you will forever echo in my soul. I love you, Grandma. You're my Superwoman. – Muka
God was watching over you because He knew you needed rest. And so he whispered to you come with Him. You didn't deserve what you went through, so he gave you much needed rest. Rest easy my beloved sister and friend. – Frzona
I'm happy I gave you your flowers while you were here. Sometimes they were bitter and bland and other times they were sweet as iced tea on a hot sunny day. You're who I will always miss, but will forever and always be in my heart. XOXO. Love, your Neena
Memories will always be in my heart and I love you dearly, Momma. – Son Terralle
HAY BIG SIS! Why you & not someone else? Why you out of all of US? Why did you have to leave US? You're so strong, you're the muscle to our throne, you're the heartbeat that keeps our heart pumping. I can feel YOUR LOVE through the sweet air breeze that blows across my face. Still, till this very day, I'm in such disbelief. You're beyond outspoken, beautiful, determined, phenomenal woman to me. You've pulled through so much in this lifetime. Why now does your body have to put to REST? You are & will FOREVER be my bright red rose that rose & formed through the concrete. Through any battles, trials, or tribulations, you've fought & never, ever given up. You can guarantee that your soul will live on through us all INDEFINITELY! Love, your Baby Sis, Starr.
Mom, I love you and you're a strong, beautiful woman. You taught me to be the strong beautiful woman I am today. You fought harder fights and came out on top. Your work was done on earth, now you're in a better place. I know your work still not done. God's will in Jesus Name, Amen. My beautiful mother got her angel wings. God is a good God. You and my baby brother, Sergio Keyes, are together now, and your mother Hattie Keyes, and the rest of the family continue to watch over all of us in Jesus Name. – Monique
Due to Covid-19 guidelines, funeral services will be private, however, family and friends may attend the funeral virtually on Tuesday, April 28, 2020 at 12:00 p.m. on Facebook Live at https://www.facebook.com/Edward-J-Garr-Funeral-Home-Inc-100130284712299 with Reverend Lamont Higginbottom of Second Baptist Church officiating.
Arrangements entrusted to Edward J. Garr Funeral Home, 459 E. 12th St. Erie, PA 16503. Condolences may be made to the family at www.garrdavisfuneralhome.com.
Sign the Guestbook at www.GoErie.com/obits.
Published in the Erie Times-News on Apr. 26, 2020