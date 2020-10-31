Barbara Ann (Verakis) Marchini, 74, of North East, passed away on Monday, October 26, 2020, at UPMC Hamot.
She was born on March 23, 1946, in Erie, Pennsylvania, the daughter of the late John and Ann (Churray) Verakis.
Barbara graduated St. Gregory High School in 1964 and was formerly employed by the Kelly Hotel, Freeport Restaurant, and South Shore Inn as a restaurant manager. Barbara also worked at Sander's Market in North East.
She was a member of St. Gregory Church, Brotherhood of St. Joseph's Club, and the North East American Legion Post #105. Barbara enjoyed cooking, baking, puzzles, reading, and spending time with her friends and family.
Barbara was preceded in death by her parents; a brother, John "Joss" Verakis; a sister, Joann Schroeder; brothers-in-law, Dan Schroeder, and Ralph Madden; and a nephew, Johnny Schroeder.
She is survived by her children, Chris Marchini (Lisa) of Wexford, Stephen Marchini of North East, Gregory Marchini (Brian) of Palm Desert, California and Wendy Marchini of North East; sisters, Louise Chriest (Tony) of North East, and Carol Carone (Don) of Erie; grandchildren, Adam, Cameron, Annie, and Molly; as well as several nieces and nephews.
Friends may call at the William D. Elkin Funeral Home, 65 South Lake Street, North East, on Monday from 3:00 p.m. until 7:00 p.m. and are invited to attend a Funeral Mass on Tuesday at 10:30 a.m. at St. Gregory Church. Interment will be held at St. Gregory Cemetery. Memorials may be made to Brevillier Village Ball Pavilion, 5416 East Lake Road, Erie, PA 16511.
