Barbara Ann Nadolski Ramey, age 72, of Greene Township, passed away on Saturday, November 21, 2020 at Forestview Skilled Nursing Center, following an extended illness. She was born in Erie on Friday, March 26, 1948, daughter of the late Charles Peter and Mary Elizabeth (Fenchel) Nadolski.
Barbara was a 1966 graduate of the former Strong Vincent High School. She was employed by the Plastek Group for over 20 years prior to her retirement in 2014. Barbara was a member of Community United Church where she loved attending special activities with the church family. In addition, she was a member the Order of the Eastern Star, Greene Township Lioness Club (having served as a past-president) and was also active with the Erie County Dairy Princess and Promotion Team. Barbara enjoyed working with ceramic arts, attending local concerts, fairs and horseracing at Presque Isle Downs with her sister and was also an avid Erie Otters and Seawolves fan.
In addition to her parents, Barbara was preceded in death by her beloved husband of 22 years, Clifford E. Ramey, who passed away on Sunday, February 12, 2012.
Survivors include her daughter, Holly Ramey (Patrick); three stepchildren: Kevin Ramey (Michelle), James Ramey (Katie) and Kerry Smialek (Matt); one sister, Rose Goss; eight grandchildren and many cousins and dear friends.
Family and friends are warmly invited to attend a graveside service on Monday, November 30th at Laurel Hill Cemetery (Section 17) at 11 a.m. to be conducted by the Rev. Dr. Richard McCarty, Pastor, Community United Church. All CDC guidelines that pertain to the COVID-19 pandemic will be observed.
Memorial contributions may be designated to Community United Church, 1011 W. 38th St., Erie, PA 16508. Funeral arrangements have been entrusted to the care of the Dusckas-Taylor Funeral Home & Cremation Services, Inc., Harborcreek.
