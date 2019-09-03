|
Barbara Ann Rosiak Goosev, of Marana, Arizona, formerly of Erie, passed into Eternity, on Thursday, August 29, 2019, after a yearlong battle with cancer. She was born in Erie, on July 5, 1944, daughter of the late Adam A. and Ann T. Staszewski Rosiak.
The oldest of three children, Barb graduated from Academy High School in 1962 and from Hamot School of Nursing in 1969. She worked as a registered nurse in Erie hospitals, including Millcreek Community Hospital and Hamot Medical Center, and part-time for Great Lakes Home Health Care, before moving to Arizona and working at St. Mary's Carondelet Hospital in Tucson for the past 15 years. She took great pride in her 50-year devotion to the nursing profession, retiring in June 2019.
She leaves to cherish her memory her husband, Valentin Goosev, whom she married in 1990; her sisters, Mary and Frances Rosiak of Erie; her stepdaughter, Alexandra Duff (Josh) and their three children; her godson, Brian Wettekin; many cousins and friends; and her beloved pets, Freckles, Phoenix, and Maya.
Barb will forever be remembered for her lengthy, handwritten letters, cards and notes to family and friends, and her familiar closing, "L.Y.L.&M." ("Love you lots and much").
Family and friends are invited to gather at St. James R. C. Church, 2635 Buffalo Road, in Erie, on Thursday, from 10 a.m. until the Mass of Christian Burial at 11 a.m. Mass will be celebrated by the Rev. James P. McCormick, Pastor of St. James R. C. Church. Interment will be at Lakeside Cemetery following the Mass. In lieu of flowers, it would please Barb if memorials were made to Casa de la Luz Hospice, 7740 N. Oracle Road, Tucson, Arizona 85704, or to the . Arrangements are being handled by the Dusckas Funeral Home, Inc.
Published in the Erie Times-News on Sept. 3, 2019