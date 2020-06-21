Barbara Anne Becker, age 78, formerly of Independence Court, passed away at Pleasant Ridge Manor, Sunday, June 14, 2020. Born in Erie, February 7, 1942, she was a daughter of the late James and Barbara Anne (Condon) Becker.
Barbara graduated from St. Benedict Academy in 1960 while teaching for the Cadet Program. In 1964 she graduated from Mercyhurst College with a Bachelor of Science Degree in Elementary Education. She received her Master of Education from Edinboro State College in 1968. She was a teacher in the Oil City and Erie School Districts for almost 30 years. Barbara was a member of Blessed Sacrament Parish. She was active in school activities and loved drawing. She loved her family, kids, and animals.
Survivors include a sister, Karen Wildermuth, husband Bob, of Fairview; two brothers, James Becker, wife Joyce, of Girard, and David Becker, of Michigan; one niece, Jacquelyn Sornberger, husband Ty, of Fairview, and one nephew, James J. Becker, wife Linda, of Titusville; two great-nieces and two great-nephews; a great-great-niece and two great-great-nephews.
As per Barbara's wishes, visitation and services were private. Burial was in Calvary Cemetery. Brugger Funeral Homes & Crematory, 1595 W. 38th St., is assisting with arrangements.
In lieu of flowers, Mass offerings would be appreciated. Memorial contributions are suggested to Pleasant Ridge Manor, Friends Forever, 8300 West Ridge Rd., Girard, PA 16417.
Barbara's family wish to extend their gratitude to the staff of Pleasant Ridge Manor for their excellent care and wish to thank Rita Schmidt and Darlene Bennett for their loyal friendship to Barbara.
Published in Erie Times-News on Jun. 21, 2020.