Barbara "Barbie" (Palmer) McGrane, age 76, passed away peacefully surrounded by her children on Saturday, March 23, 2019 at Brevillier Ball Pavilion. She was born in Erie on September 9, 1942, a daughter of the late LeRoy Palmer and Victoria (Sekula) Kohler.
A McDowell graduate, Barb went on to get her associates degree from Erie Business School. She was a Material Technical Advisor at General Electric where she worked for 37 years retiring from management in 1999 and was part of their investment club. In addition to raising her twins and working full-time, Barb attended classes at Mercyhurst College. With her infectious giggle, Barb could be found enjoying the slopes at Peek'n Peak where she was a Ski Patrol Angel or sailing the shores of Lake Erie. Barb also volunteered for the Hamot Aide Society. She enjoyed photography, reading, crosswords, gardening and walking the streets of Frontier.
In addition to her parents, Barb was preceded in death by her former husband, John R. McGrane, Jr.
Survivors include a daughter, Molly Herr her husband Chris of Erie; a son, Josh McGrane his wife Julie of Key West, Fla.; three grandsons, Matthew, Jackson and Ryan Herr; a brother, Dennis Palmer of Erie; several nieces and nephews also survive.
Friends are invited to call at Brugger Funeral Homes & Crematory, 1595 West 38th St. at Greengarden Blvd. on Sunday, March 31, from 1 p.m. until the time of a parlor service at 4 p.m., with Rev. Richard Toohey officiating. Burial will be private.
The family would like to thank the entire staff at Ball Pavilion, C hall and Booney the cat for the wonderful care they gave to Barb, and also Dr. Tammy Kordes of Northshore Neurosciences.
In lieu of flowers, Memorials may be made to of Northwestern PA or Brevillier Village Haven Program which helps facilitate the home-like presence while stimulating the five senses. Condolences to www.bruggerfuneralhomes.com.
